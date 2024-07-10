Kerala's Pinarayi government signals course correction, announces time-bound settlement of welfare pension arrears

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the timely settlement of dues in the Assembly on Wednesday. He also accused that the BJP government at the Centre was responsible for the financial crunches of the state by cutting central allocations.

Vijayan said that of the five months pending dues in social welfare pensions, two months dues will be given during this fiscal itself and the remaining three months dues will be given in the next fiscal. A total of Rs 4,250 crore was required for settling the dues. At present, social welfare pensions are being paid on time, he said.

He said that when the CPI(M) came to power in 2016 the number of social welfare pension beneficiaries were 34.4 lakh and the pension was only Rs 600. There was also 18 months dues pending from the previous Congress government. The LDF government enhanced the pension to Rs 1600 and also plans to increase it further.