<p>The Kerala government is firmly committed to safeguarding the welfare and rights of the Malayali community working or living abroad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday, October 18</p><p>Pinarayi Vijayan also said that he was grateful for the warm and spirited welcome he got from the expatriate community in Bahrain on his arrival there after eight years.</p>.<p>The CM also inaugurated the 'Pravasi Malayali Sangamam' in Bahrain, jointly organised by the Loka Kerala Sabha and the Malayalam Mission.</p>.<p>"Deeply grateful to our expatriate community for the warm and spirited welcome during my visit to the country after eight years. It was a pleasure to share the stage with Indian Ambassador Vinod K Jacob and Padma Shri M A Yusuff Ali.</p>.<p>"The government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and rights of our Pravasi community," he said on 'X'.</p>.<p>Yusuff Ali is an eminent Kerala-based businessman who is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International.</p>.<p>Pinarayi Vijayan is on a Gulf tour and will return to Kerala towards the end of October. </p><p><em>With PTI inputs.</em> </p>