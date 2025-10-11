<p>Kochi: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced the list of 66 artists/collectives participating in the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), which will open here on December 12.</p><p>KBF, in a statement issued on Friday, said the Biennale will feature 66 artists/collectives from over 25 countries, under the curatorial direction of Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, Goa.</p><p>The curatorial team said that it invited artists to work with Kochi’s climates, conditions, and resource realities; to make time, think nimbly, and collaborate locally.</p>.Kerala doctor attack: Shashi Tharoor asks state govt to bring law to protect healthcare workers.<p>"We draw from the past editions and continue to see the exhibition as a growing organism constantly nourished by ideas, emotions, and actions," the statement said.</p><p>KBF said that venue maps, programmes, public activations, and other itineraries will be released later.</p><p>KBF chairperson V Venu said that the participating artists represent distinct voices from all over the globe, each resonant with courage, care, and reflection.</p><p>"We envisage the sixth edition of the Biennale not just as a moment of celebration, but as part of a long-term vision for sustaining artistic practices, community, and cultural dialogue in Kochi. Working closely with local communities, artists, and institutions, we aim to create a Biennale that grows, learns, and leaves a lasting impact on the city and people," he said.</p><p>KMB president Bose Krishnamachari said this edition brings together a dynamic constellation of both established and emerging voices from across the world. "It reflects a spirit of solidarity and collective endeavour, marking the first time that a collective has been invited to build a creative site," he said.</p>