Kochi-Muziris Biennale to feature 66 artists from 25 nations

The curatorial team said that it invited artists to work with Kochi’s climates, conditions, and resource realities; to make time, think nimbly, and collaborate locally.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 08:36 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 08:36 IST
