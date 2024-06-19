Kuwait fire | Not giving clearance to Veena George goes against principles of cooperative federalism: Kerala CM Vijayan writes to PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Conveying Kerala government's displeasure to the Centre for not granting political clearance for state Health Minister Veena George's visit to Kuwait following the recent fire mishap, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that political or other considerations should not come in the way on such issues and the decision taken should not also convey a bias.

Even as the state cabinet decided to send George to Kuwait as majority of the fire mishap victims were from Kerala, she had to drop her journey as the Centre did not give political clearance.

The collective decision of the state cabinet has been disregarded even as the permission was sought as per the norms. It goes against the principles of cooperative federalism, Vijayan said in the letter.