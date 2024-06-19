Kuwait fire | Not giving clearance to Veena George goes against principles of cooperative federalism: Kerala CM Vijayan writes to PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Conveying Kerala government's displeasure to the Centre for not granting political clearance for state Health Minister Veena George's visit to Kuwait following the recent fire mishap, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that political or other considerations should not come in the way on such issues and the decision taken should not also convey a bias.
Even as the state cabinet decided to send George to Kuwait as majority of the fire mishap victims were from Kerala, she had to drop her journey as the Centre did not give political clearance.
The collective decision of the state cabinet has been disregarded even as the permission was sought as per the norms. It goes against the principles of cooperative federalism, Vijayan said in the letter.
Countering the justifications by BJP leaders in Kerala and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that it would not be of much use for a state minister to visit Kuwait as a central delegation led by Union Minister of State for External Affairs was already there, Vijayan pointed out that the Kerala minister's presence in Kuwait would have helped in liaising with the Minister of State for External Affairs and other officials who were in Kuwait and it could have given much mental relief and confidence to the families of those affected by the mishap from Kerala.
The Kerala CM urged the Prime Minister to direct the External Affairs Ministry to be more responsive to such requests in future.
