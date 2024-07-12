LDF-UDF engage in 'claim game' over Kerala's Vizhinjam port

As Kerala's long pending dream of Vizhinjam International Port has become a reality, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front are involved in staking claim over the project.

While the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPM government is making a hype over the project becoming a reality, Congress, which is now in the opposition, is claiming that the long pending project materialised as the Congress government led by Oommen Chandy signed the agreement with Adani Ports in 2015 though a global tendering process.

Congress also flays that opposition leader V D Satheesan was not invited for the formal reception to the maiden mothership on Friday as the Pinarayi Vijayn government wanted to suppress the earlier Congress governments' key roles in making the project materialise.