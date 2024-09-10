Left Front not convinced RSS a significant organisation: CPI

Shamseer, on Monday, came out in defence of ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar over his controversial meeting with an RSS leader, saying that it was not a big deal and the right wing outfit was a "significant organisation" in the country. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Tuesday said that it was a statement that could have been avoided by the Speaker.