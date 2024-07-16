Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Life comes to a standstill as heavy rains lash Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in five districts in northern Kerala for Tuesday also.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 21:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thiruvananthapuram: Incessant downpours accompanied by gusty winds continued to batter northern and central parts of Kerala on Monday.

One death was reported from Palakkad during the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in five districts in northern Kerala for Tuesday also.

Heavy rains and winds battered the state since Sunday night. In Kottayam district, rail traffic was slightly disrupted after a tree fell on the railway tracks. Incidents of trees blocking road traffic were reported from various parts of the state.

Night traffic restriction was imposed on hilly terrains of Idukki due to a fear of landslips.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 July 2024, 21:48 IST
India NewsrainsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT