Life comes to a standstill as heavy rains lash Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Incessant downpours accompanied by gusty winds continued to batter northern and central parts of Kerala on Monday.
One death was reported from Palakkad during the day.
The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in five districts in northern Kerala for Tuesday also.
Heavy rains and winds battered the state since Sunday night. In Kottayam district, rail traffic was slightly disrupted after a tree fell on the railway tracks. Incidents of trees blocking road traffic were reported from various parts of the state.
Night traffic restriction was imposed on hilly terrains of Idukki due to a fear of landslips.
Published 15 July 2024, 21:48 IST