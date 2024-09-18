Liquor sales in Kerala touch record 818 crore during Onam festivities

Thiruvananthapuram: Liquor worth Rs 818.21 crore was sold in Kerala during the Onam festival season, which is an all time high sale during the Onam season.
According to Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the sole distributor of liquor in the state, during the 12 days of Onam festival from September 6 to 17 liquor worth Rs. 818.21 crore was sold.
During the corresponding period of last year's Onam season the total sale was Rs. 809.25 crore. Hence there is only a marginal increase by 1.11 percent.
During the initial days of the season the total sale was comparatively low. But towards the last days of the peak festival season, the sales increased.
Liquor is one of the major sources of revenue for Kerala government.
An outlet at Tirur in Malappuram district of north Kerala recorded the highest sale of Rs. 5.59 crore during the season. Two other outlets also recorded sale worth over Rs. 5 crore, while eight outlets recorded sales worth over Rs. 4 crore.
Published 18 September 2024, 13:14 IST