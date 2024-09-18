Liquor sales in Kerala touch record 818 crore during Onam festivities

Thiruvananthapuram: Liquor worth Rs 818.21 crore was sold in Kerala during the Onam festival season, which is an all time high sale during the Onam season.

According to Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the sole distributor of liquor in the state, during the 12 days of Onam festival from September 6 to 17 liquor worth Rs. 818.21 crore was sold.

During the corresponding period of last year's Onam season the total sale was Rs. 809.25 crore. Hence there is only a marginal increase by 1.11 percent.

