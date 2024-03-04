Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP warns against bad mouthing over candidate selection in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of resentment among a section of party workers over candidate selection coming out in the open, BJP Kerala leadership has warned of stringent action against those making critical remarks openly.
BJP state president K Surendran said that all should be cautious while using words. 'Wait and watch,' Surendran told reporters to queries on whether BJP new entrant former Kerala Congress leader P C George would face action for bad mouthing BJP Pathanamthitta candidate and Congress veteran leader A K Antony's son Anil K Antony.
Surendran also said that BJP decided to field Anil Antony at Pathanamthitta as he would be a highly competent candidate for Pathanamthitta.
George, who was eyeing the Pathanamthitta seat, had flayed that Anil Antony was not a familiar candidate at Wayanad. He had also said that he would work for 'any broom' being fielded by BJP.
Karshaka Morcha district president Shyam Thattayil, who made a social media post criticising Anil's candidature, was expelled from the party on Sunday.
