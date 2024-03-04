JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP warns against bad mouthing over candidate selection in Kerala

The BJP Kerala leadership has warned of stringent action against those making critical remarks openly.
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 12:12 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of resentment among a section of party workers over candidate selection coming out in the open, BJP Kerala leadership has warned of stringent action against those making critical remarks openly.

BJP state president K Surendran said that all should be cautious while using words. 'Wait and watch,' Surendran told reporters to queries on whether BJP new entrant former Kerala Congress leader P C George would face action for bad mouthing BJP Pathanamthitta candidate and Congress veteran leader A K Antony's son Anil K Antony.

Surendran also said that BJP decided to field Anil Antony at Pathanamthitta as he would be a highly competent candidate for Pathanamthitta.

George, who was eyeing the Pathanamthitta seat, had flayed that Anil Antony was not a familiar candidate at Wayanad. He had also said that he would work for 'any broom' being fielded by BJP.

Karshaka Morcha district president Shyam Thattayil, who made a social media post criticising Anil's candidature, was expelled from the party on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 March 2024, 12:12 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT