Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP warns against bad mouthing over candidate selection in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of resentment among a section of party workers over candidate selection coming out in the open, BJP Kerala leadership has warned of stringent action against those making critical remarks openly.

BJP state president K Surendran said that all should be cautious while using words. 'Wait and watch,' Surendran told reporters to queries on whether BJP new entrant former Kerala Congress leader P C George would face action for bad mouthing BJP Pathanamthitta candidate and Congress veteran leader A K Antony's son Anil K Antony.