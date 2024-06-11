Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defiant Pinarayi refuses to budge, Congress accuses Kerala CM of following Modi line

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the poor performance of the ruling left-front in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala was not due to anti-incumbency against his government, but owing to the anti-Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sentiments among a large section.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Tuesday, Vijayan also said that there was no question of him resigning in view of the election outcome.

Vijayan said that there was an insecurity feeling among a large section. They felt that to oust the Modi government from power it would be better to vote for Congress than the left-front. Hence the left-front won only one seat in Kerala. It need not be considered as anti-incumbency against his government, he said.