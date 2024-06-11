Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defiant Pinarayi refuses to budge, Congress accuses Kerala CM of following Modi line

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the poor performance of the ruling left-front in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala was not due to anti-incumbency against his government, but owing to the anti-Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sentiments among a large section.
Speaking in the state Assembly on Tuesday, Vijayan also said that there was no question of him resigning in view of the election outcome.
Vijayan said that there was an insecurity feeling among a large section. They felt that to oust the Modi government from power it would be better to vote for Congress than the left-front. Hence the left-front won only one seat in Kerala. It need not be considered as anti-incumbency against his government, he said.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress hit back by pointing out the fall in votes of left-front candidates in Thrissur, where BJP won, as well as at CPI(M)'s strongholds of Kannur.
'Pinarayi following Modi line'
The house also witnessed heated arguments over passing a bill on Monday bypassing the normal procedure of referring to the subject committee and select committee. The bills aimed at increasing the local body wards through delimitation were passed amidst protest by the opposition in the house.
The opposition on Tuesday alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was following Narendra Modi government's line of passing bills without discussions.
While the government tried to justify it by citing earlier such instances of bypassing the procedures in case of urgent situations, the opposition said that they should have been consulted. Local self government minister M B Rajesh said that since the local body election would be happening next year, the delimitation needs to be carried out with urgency.
Even as the opposition gave a petition to the speaker A N Shamseer for bypassing the procedure, the speaker gave a ruling by justifying the government action considering the urgency of the matter and also upheld the opposition's concern.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.