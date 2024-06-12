Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suresh Gopi calls on E K Nayanar's family on his first visit to Kerala as union minister

Kannur: BJP leader and newly appointed Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday visited the family members of CPI(M) veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister late E K Nayanar .

Gopi, who returned to Kerala for the first time after becoming MoS for Tourism and Petroleum, visited various temples in this northern district and offered prayers.

He later visited Nayanar's home, located in Kalliasseri here where he was warmly welcomed by the late veteran's wife, Sarada teacher, and other family members. After giving her a hug, Gopi exchanged pleasantries with her and gave her sweets.