Malayalam channel cameraman killed in elephant attack in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A cameraman of Mathrubhumi news channel was killed in a wild elephant attack while on duty at Palakkad in Kerala on Wednesday.
A V Mukesh, 34, came under the attack while he was taking video of wild elephants crossing a river. Mukesh and other members of the channel crew ran away as the elephants rushed towards them. But Mukesh fell and was attacked by the elephant. Though he was rushed to hospital, life could not be saved.
The incident took place at Kottekkad where wild elephants are seen in large numbers. The other day a wild elephant was killed after being knocked down by a train. A case was registered against the loco pilot on charges of violating the speed restrictions imposed in the region owing to frequent instances of wild elephants crossing the railway track.
Mukesh, who hailed from Malappuram, had worked in Delhi for a long time and also used to write a column for mathrubhumi.com.
