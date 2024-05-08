Malayalam channel cameraman killed in elephant attack in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A cameraman of Mathrubhumi news channel was killed in a wild elephant attack while on duty at Palakkad in Kerala on Wednesday.

A V Mukesh, 34, came under the attack while he was taking video of wild elephants crossing a river. Mukesh and other members of the channel crew ran away as the elephants rushed towards them. But Mukesh fell and was attacked by the elephant. Though he was rushed to hospital, life could not be saved.