Man named Dominic Martin surrenders, claims responsibility for blast in Kerala

One Dominic Martin has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming responsibility of the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kerala's Kalamassery.
"One person has surrendered in that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall...," a police officer told ANI.
So far, one person has died and over 36 are injured. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an all-party meeting on Monday in the wake of the blast.
The police has said that they are still looking into all aspects of the case.
