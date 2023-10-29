Man named Dominic Martin surrenders, claims responsibility for blast in Kerala

One Dominic Martin has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming responsibility of the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kerala's Kalamassery.

"One person has surrendered in that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall...," a police officer told ANI.