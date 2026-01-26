<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A senior CPI(M) leader in party's citadel Kannur in Kerala has been expelled from the party on charges of indiscipline and defaming the party as he came out in the open against the alleged misappropriation of martyrs' fund by a party MLA.</p><p>CPI(M) Kannur district committee member V Kunhikrishnan, who has been a hardcore CPI(M) member over the last five decades, was expelled by the Kannur district committee on Monday. </p><p>Kunhikrishnan raised serious financial misappropriation allegations to the tune of Rs 46 lakhs against CPI(M) Payyannur MLA T I Madhusoodanan. It became a major embarrassment for the CPI(M) that too when the Assembly polls are approaching.</p><p>CPI(M) Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh, who announced the action against Kunhikrishnan on Monday, said that the party already conducted an internal inquiry into the funds collected and found that no money was lost.</p>.Kerala tableau showcases water metro, digital empowerment at Republic Day parade.<p>He however admitted that there were some issues like temporary diversion of funds collected for specific purposes and missing of some receipt books issued for raising the funds. Appropriate actions were taken against the party office secretary. Ragesh refused to make public the accounts stating that it was against the party's line.</p><p>Kunhikrishnan had alleged financial misappropriation in the funds raised for supporting the family of martyr C V Dhanarajan, who was hacked to death allegedly by BJP-RSS workers in 2016, as well as the funds collected for construction of Payyannur area committee office and election funds. He alleged that funds collected from many were not accounted for and misappropriation were made in the price of land purchased as well as by including many bogus expenses. MLA Madhusoodanan was the Payyannur area secretary of the party during the time of the said misappropriations. </p><p>Kunhikrishnan said that his repeated complaints to the party leadership with solid evidence were ignored. He is also bringing out a book which is likely to expose the internal issues in the party. Even as the CPI(M) leadership asked him to keep off from publishing the book, he did not concede.</p><p>The resentment within the party over the issue was evident as posters in support of Kunhikrishnan appeared in the CPI(M) stronghold even as party top leaders criticized him.</p><p>CPI(M) workers attacked Congress and BJP workers who staged demonstrations against the CPI(M) following Kunhikrishnan's revelations. CPI(M) workers also staged a protest in front of Kunhikrishnan's house.</p>