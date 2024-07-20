MLS regulation yields results, 41% increase in threadfin breams: CMFRI study

Kochi: Implementation of the Minimum Legal Size (MLS), banning juvenile fishing, has led to a 41 per cent increase in the yield of threadfin breams in Kerala, indicating a positive output of the regulation, a study by the ICAR-CMFRI has said.

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) study on threadfin breams found that the regulation led to an increase in the spawning stock biomass, standing stock biomass, yield and recruitment of this fish which is one of the species most affected by juvenile fishing.

The study was presented at a stakeholder workshop organised by CMFRI to discuss various research findings of the institute with representatives of fishermen and those working in the allied sectors.