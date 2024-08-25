Murder disguised as hit-and-run: Curious daughter unravels contract killing case in Kerala

After the case was reopened, the police tracked the call records of Animon. He had been in touch with one number constantly. Upon investigating, they found that the number belonged to Saritha, who was the manager of the branch where Pappachan had his deposit.

Further investigation suggested that Saritha had been taking loans against his account. When Pappachan realised that he had not been getting interest on deposit, he demanded answers from Saritha.

There was a discrepancy of nearly Rs 48 lakh in his deposit account, reported the publication.

Saritha then decided to 'get rid' of him and contacted Animon to kill him. Saritha worked at another firm previously where Animon used to help 'reposses vehicles from owners who had defaulted on loans'.

Saritha promised to give Rs 2 lakh to Animon for killing Pappachan.

She then called Pappachan and asked him to meet her to discuss about the finance issue over a cup of tea. As soon as Pappachan reached the spot, Animon ran over him and fled the spot. Pappachan died the next day in the hospital.

After the investigation was carried out, the police arrested Saritha on August 8, and also her former colleague, Animon and his associate Anoop.