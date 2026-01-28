Mystery over 'Korean' online friend of girl found dead in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Mystery shrouds the death of a 16-year-old girl in Kerala after a note found in her bag mentions the death of a 'Korean friend' whom she came in contact through social media.</p> <p>With the family of the girl maintaining that they are totally in the dark about any such online friends, the police are not ruling out the chances that the girl was trapped by some online rackets.</p> <p>Adithya, a plus-one student hailing from Kakkad in the rural parts of Kochi, was found dead in a quarry pond near her home on Tuesday morning after she left home for school. Preliminary examinations found that she drowned and police suspect that she ended life by suicide.</p>.Kerala Governor flays speaker's response to 'highly confidential' letter.<p>A note found on her school bag mentions that she was deeply upset over the death of her friend from Korea, whom she came in contact through a social media platform. Some notes in Korean language were also found.</p> <p>The investigation officer of the case said that a breakthrough in the investigation was expected from a detailed examination of her mobile phone and social media accounts. Since the phone was locked it was given to experts for unlocking.</p> <p>Adithya was the only daughter of Mahesh and Divya.</p>