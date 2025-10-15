New video of deceased RSS activist from Kerala who alleged sexual assault emerges

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A purported video post of former RSS worker Anandu Aji, who died by suicide last week in Thiruvananthapuram after alleging that he had been suffering sexual assault at RSS camp, has emerged.</p><p>Aji is believed to have scheduled the post to appear after his death. A social media post of Aji that appeared soon after his death mentioned about sexual assault he suffered at RSS camps. Though he only mentioned the name of the accused as 'NM' in the earlier post, in the video post he named the accused as Nidheesh Muralidharan. </p>.RSS demands thorough probe into Kerala techie's death, calls purported suicide note dubious.<p>Twenty-six year old Aji, who was an IT professional, was found dead in a lodge room in Thiruvananthapuram on October 9.</p><p>The issue grabbed national attention with AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi demanding a detailed probe into the matter. There are also allegations of lapses in the ongoing police probe.</p>