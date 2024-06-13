NIT-Calicut seeks Rs 33 lakh as 'damages' from 5 students who led strike against night restrictions at campus

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) at Kozhikode in Kerala has sought over Rs 33 lakh from five students as damages for loss of working day of the institute due to a strike against imposing night restrictions in the campus.
Five students, who allegedly led the strike, were issued the show cause notice which also warns of disciplinary proceedings. Each student is asked to pay Rs. 6,61,155.
According to the show cause notice, the five students had led the strike on March 22 by closing the gates in the morning denying entry to staff and faculty to the campus during whole day. It led to "irreparable loss of a productive working day" and the Institute "suffered financial loss".
The show cause notice was issued on June 4.
The protest was staged against the decision to impose restriction of movement of students in the campus during the late hours.
Published 13 June 2024, 17:55 IST