Homeindiakerala

Noted Malayalam writer P Valsala no more

One of the prominent female writers of the state, Valsala, is a recipient of the prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram and Kerala Sahithya Academy Award.
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 05:57 IST

Kozhikode: Noted Malayalam novelist and short story writer P Valsala died at a private hospital here, family sources said here on Wednesday.

She was 85.

Valsala died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, they said.

One of the prominent female writers of the state, Valsala, is a recipient of the prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram and Kerala Sahithya Academy Award.

Nellu, Agnayam, Nizhaluragunna Vazhikal, Arakkillam, and Venal are some of her noted works.

Her works have been reprinted several times and are known for her distinct writing style.

(Published 22 November 2023, 05:57 IST)
