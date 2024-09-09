Opposition questions Kerala CM Pinarayi's silence on IPS officer's meeting with RSS leaders

Thiruvananthapuram: Pressure mounts on the Kerala government from within the ruling CPI(M) to take action against ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues his silence over the top cop's meeting with RSS leaders.

The Chief Minister was already facing criticisms for allegedly trying to protect the IPS officer who was earlier accused of misusing his officials powers to sabotage gold smuggling related allegations against the Chief Minister and his family members.

CPI(M) leader and Left Democratic Front convenor T P Ramakrishnan told reporters on Monday that it should be examined why the ADGP met the RSS leaders. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan also said that a probe against the ADGP was going on and the government would take appropriate action.

While CPI state leaders already expressed their resentment over the ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders, CPI national secretary D Raja said on Monday that the meeting of a high level police officer with RSS leaders was not a small thing. "What was the purpose of the meeting? What were the issues discussed? All these need to be answered," he said.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress stepped up the attack against Vijayan alleging that the ADGP was acting as mediator between RSS and Vijayan to scuttle a probe by central agencies against Vijayan.