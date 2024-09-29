Phone tapping case against dissident left-front MLA P V Anvar in Kerala

A case was registered against independent MLA P V Anvar, who raised serious charges against certain IPS officers and the CMO in Kerala, for allegedly illegally tapping phone calls of senior officials of the state

The move came close on the heels of Anvar severing his ties with the ruling CPI(M) after raising a series of allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Anvar is also scheduled to hold a public meeting on Sunday at his home town Nilambur in Malappuram.

Anvar himself had earlier stated that he got telephone conversations of many prominent persons including ministers to support his allegations. But no police action was taken so far. But now a case was registered after a Kottayam native, Thomas Peeliyanikkal, filed a police petition citing this.