Phone tapping issue: BJP leader V Muraleedharan seeks legal action against LDF MLA Anvar

He also pointed out that phone tapping without the permission of the Home department is "unconstitutional" and a violation of civil rights.

The BJP leader sent the letter to the government days after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had sought a report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding Anvar's allegations that the police tapped the phone calls of ministers, along with other "revelations" implicating certain police officers in illegal activities.

An official source had revealed that the Governor sent a letter to the chief minister, seeking an update on the government's actions regarding the alleged "serious offences."

Raj Bhavan viewed the alleged phone tapping of ministers by the police as a violation of the law and Supreme Court guidelines, the sources said.