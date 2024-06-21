Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre over denial of pro-tem Speaker post to Kodikunnil Suresh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the Central Government over the denial of the pro-tem Speaker post to Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh.

He asked whether the decision was influenced by the upper caste politics of Sangh Parivar.

"Centre should clarify the reason for denying the pro-tem Speaker post to senior MP Kodikunnil Suresh, who represents Mavelikara in Kerala. What is BJP's reply to those who suspect that the decision was taken under the influence of upper caste politics of Sangh Parivar?," Vijayan asked.

It is worth mentioning that seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, a former BJD leader who joined BJP before Lok Sabha elections, was chosen as pro-tem Speaker defying convention of choosing the senior most MP, which was Suresh.