Plus-one seat scarcity snowballs into a major political row in Kerala

The education minister will be holding talks with representatives of student outfits on Monday.

Even as opposition parties are demanding that more seats should be allowed, the government could not consider it owing to the fiscal burden involved.

While 4.21 students applied for plus-one courses in Kerala, so far only around 3.17 secured admission. Around 75,000 students did not take admission as they did not receive courses of their choice. Of this, a major chunk of students are in Malappuram district.

Even as the government claims that there are over 4.3 lakh seats in various higher secondary schools as against the 4.25 lakhs who cleared the SSLC exams, north Kerala districts like Malappuram which have high population, are struggling with seat scarcity. Even students who secured A-plus in all subjects are struggling to get admission to desired courses in desired schools.

The high pass percentage being given in the SSLC examinations in Kerala over the last few years has led to the scarcity for plus-two seats. The government has been justifying that since there are adequate options in other courses like polytechnic. Already experts have voiced concerns over the quality of education deteriorating in Kerala.