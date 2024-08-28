Suresh Gopi-journalists row: Kerala Police begin probe; he files counter complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thrissur city police will be conducting a preliminary inquiry into a petition against union minister of state for tourism and petroleum Suresh Gopi, based on a complaint alleging that he pushed aside journalists on Tuesday.
Gopi was also learnt to have filed a counter petition that journalists tried to block his way and obstructed his security personnel's duties.
Police sources said that a preliminary inquiry would be conducted into the petitions in order to take a decision on registering a case. Congress leader Anil Akkara had filed the petition against Gopi.
Actor-turned politician Gopi pushed aside some television channel reporters who sought his reaction regarding the ongoing row over sexual allegations against Malayalam actors.
Gopi had also accused that the media was destroying the film industry by reporting the sexual allegations against film stars.
Published 28 August 2024, 16:40 IST