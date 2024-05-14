Power struggle in Kerala's CPM-led LDF over Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant

Thiruvananthapuram: A power struggle is on in the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala over Rajya Sabha seats set to become vacant by July.

While the term of three Rajya Sabha MPs from the LDF are falling vacant by July 1, the LDF will be able to win two seats only. One seat will go to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Terms of CPM leader Elamaram Kareem, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom and Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani are ending.

Since the LDF could win only two seats, any of the parties will have to sacrifice a seat. Both CPI and Kerala Congress (M) already staked claims for their existing seats, while the CPM is yet to make any comments on the matter.