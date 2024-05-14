Power struggle in Kerala's CPM-led LDF over Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant

Thiruvananthapuram: A power struggle is on in the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala over Rajya Sabha seats set to become vacant by July.
While the term of three Rajya Sabha MPs from the LDF are falling vacant by July 1, the LDF will be able to win two seats only. One seat will go to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
Terms of CPM leader Elamaram Kareem, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom and Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani are ending.
Since the LDF could win only two seats, any of the parties will have to sacrifice a seat. Both CPI and Kerala Congress (M) already staked claims for their existing seats, while the CPM is yet to make any comments on the matter.
CPI and Kerala Congress (M) are of the view that since the CPM has three other Rajya Sabha MPs, hopefully they would not stake claim this time. Kerala Congress (M) was also learnt to have received an assurance from the CPM in this regard when they demanded an additional seat in the Lok Sabha polls apart from its sitting seat Kottayam.
Meanwhile, the UDF will be giving the seat it could win to its key coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). An understanding in this regard was made when the IUML demanded an additional seat during the Lok Sabha polls, apart from its two sitting seats.
There are also reports that IUML will be fielding party state general secretary P M A Salam in the RS polls. Already IUML has one Rajya Sabha MP, P V Abdul Wahab.
Published 14 May 2024, 13:39 IST