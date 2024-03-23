President too comes under Constitution: Kerala Law Minister justifies SC appeal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev has justified the decision of the CPM-led government in Kerala to move the Supreme Court against referring bills passed by the state assembly to the President and the President withholding assent to some bills.

Rajeev said that it was unconstitutional to indefinitely delay approval of bills passed by the state assemblies. The President also comes under the purview of the Constitution. Moreover, there are earlier Supreme Court directives that there should not be undue delay in giving nods to bills passed by state assemblies.