President too comes under Constitution: Kerala Law Minister justifies SC appeal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev has justified the decision of the CPM-led government in Kerala to move the Supreme Court against referring bills passed by the state assembly to the President and the President withholding assent to some bills.
Rajeev said that it was unconstitutional to indefinitely delay approval of bills passed by the state assemblies. The President also comes under the purview of the Constitution. Moreover, there are earlier Supreme Court directives that there should not be undue delay in giving nods to bills passed by state assemblies.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had referred seven bills to the President last November. Last month, the President gave nod to the bill amending the LokAyukta Act by including provisions that empowers the government to review Lok Ayukta orders disqualifying public servants.
The President withheld three bills pertaining to removing the Governor from the post of chancellor of universities and changing the constitution of the vice-chancellor search panel to give the ruling party an upper hand in vice-chancellor selection. Decisions on three bills were still pending.
