Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll on October 23

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll on October 23.</p><p>Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut, will be accompanied by her brother and Leader of Ppposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is also the former MP of Wayanad. </p><p>The sibling duo are scheduled to reach Kerala by October 22 evening and the nomination will be filed by around 12 noon on October 23.</p><p>Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala is planning a major road show at Kalpetta town in Wayanad to formally receive Priyanka as candidate. </p><p>Wayanad had witnessed major road shows when Rahul came down to file nomination in 2019 and earlier this year. Priyanka had then accompanied Rahul and had also campaigned for him.</p><p>The Congress camps are making all out efforts to present a thumping victory to Priyanka in her electoral debut.</p><p>While the BJP is yet to announce their candidate, CPI former MLA and party national council member Sathyan Mokeri will contest as left-front candidate.</p>