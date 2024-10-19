Home
Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll on October 23

Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut, will be accompanied by her brother and Leader of Ppposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is also the former MP of Wayanad.
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 15:02 IST

