Priyanka's Wayanad entry could prove costly for CPI(M) in Assembly bypolls

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M), despite being the coalition partner of Congress in the Lok Sabha, has reasons to worry over the entry of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in the electoral fray from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as it could hit the prospects of the ruling party in Kerala in the upcoming bypolls to two Assembly seats.

Along with the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats will also go to bypolls as sitting MLAs are elected to the Lok Sabha.

Defeat in the Assembly bypolls could prove costly for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is now struggling to justify that the defeat of left-front in 19 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala had nothing to do with the anti-incumbency, but due to the pro-Congress trend to fight against the BJP at the national level. This justification could suffer a setback if the CPM loses the Assembly polls, especially Chelakkara in Thrissur, which has been its sitting seat since 1996.