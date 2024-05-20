Protest brews in Kerala over allowing eucalyptus plantations in forest areas of state

Thiruvananthapuram: Protest is brewing in Kerala over the recent decision of the state forest department to allow planting of eucalyptus trees in the reserve forest areas of the state.

With various environmental outfits and people living close to the forests strongly opposing the move, the CPM government is likely to review the decision. Forest minister A K Saseendran already directed the forest department to freeze the directive until further decision.

In a surprise move, the state forest department gave nod to state public sector undertaking Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) to plant saplings of eucalyptus in its forest plantations.

The decision goes against earlier decisions of the state and the centre against planting such exotic species of trees in the forest owing to the threat to natural ecology of the forests as they are highly water consuming. Destruction of the natural ecology of the forest owing to various factors like exotic trees are also considered to be key reasons for the aggravating man-animal conflict.