Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to visit landslide-hit Wayanad on July 31

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit disaster-hit Wayanad on Wednesday.
He will visit relief camps and WIMS hospital in Meppadi where he will meet victims and their families. Rahul had resigned from Wayanad seat, which he bagged for the second time, as he decided to retain Raebareli.
Priyanka, the designated Congress candidate for bypolls in Wayanad, will also visit the region.
Annie Raja, the CPI National Secretary who contested against Rahul, will also pay a visit to Wayanad on Wednesday.
Rahul raised the landslide in Wayanad in Lok Sabha and urged the Union government to provide all possible help to the state.
Published 30 July 2024, 14:51 IST