Record number of weddings held at Guruvayur temple

Record number of weddings at the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple in Kerala on Sunday. As many 334 couples tied the knot. This is highest number of wedding being performed at the temple on a single day.

The ceremonies started from 4 am and continued till 11am. Six 'mandapams' (dais) were set up for the nuptials in view of the rush.

The day was considered to be very auspicious for weddings and hence a higher number of marriages took place during the day.

