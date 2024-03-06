Rice politics in Kerala: State counters Centre's Bharat rice with K-Rice

Kerala food and civil supplies minister G R Anil said that good quality rice would be made available to the people at affordable rates under the brand 'Sabari K-Rice'. Initially Jaya rice will be sold at Rs. 29 per kg and Matta and Kuruva rice at Rs. 30 per kg.

All ration card holders can buy up to five kilograms of K-Rice every month.

Anil also said that rice available at Rs. 18.59 per kilogram was being sold to customers as Bharat rice at Rs. 29 per kilogram after taking a profit of Rs. 10.41 per kg , whereas Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation is selling good quality rice worth around Rs. 40 per kg in open market at subsidies rates.

Anil had earlier criticised that the centre's decision to distribute Bharat rice was a political ploy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Kerala recently opposed centre's directive that photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and selfie points should be set up at ration shops. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was a move by the BJP government at the centre aimed at election campaigns and hence it could not be implemented here.



Meanwhile, there are concerns that the decision to give rice at subsidised price would hit the cash-strapped exchequer. Already the state civil supplies corporation was suffering financial crisis. The state government had even reduced the subsidy of various essential commodities being supplied through the civil supplies corporation recently.

