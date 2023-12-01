Rise in drug usage hinders Kerala’s intent to become HIV-free

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Kerala aims at becoming HIV-free by 2025, a large number of HIV infections in cities like Kochi continues to be a cause for concern.

Out of the 724 new positive cases reported between April and October this year, 150 cases were reported from Kochi, followed by 84 from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram 82. On average, around 100 fresh HIV cases are being reported every month in the state.

A large number of floating migrant population, increased drug usage and people travelling to other states and abroad for work are being cited as a possible reason for the large number the cases. According to the Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS), there is no classification of people living with HIV.