Row over pork challenge to raise funds for Wayanad landslide survivors

Thiruvananthapuram: Pork challenges being organised by the CPM' youth outfit DYFI in Kerala has triggered a row.

While a fake statement of a popular Muslim clergy criticising the pork challenge was initially doing the rounds, now some Islamic leaders have now openly expressed concerns.

Their main contention is that a large number of victims and survivors of the Wayanad landslide are from the Muslim community. Hence it is improper to raise funds for them by selling pork, which is considered taboo by the community.