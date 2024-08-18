Row over pork challenge to raise funds for Wayanad landslide survivors

Thiruvananthapuram: Pork challenges being organised by the CPM' youth outfit DYFI in Kerala has triggered a row.
While a fake statement of a popular Muslim clergy criticising the pork challenge was initially doing the rounds, now some Islamic leaders have now openly expressed concerns.
Their main contention is that a large number of victims and survivors of the Wayanad landslide are from the Muslim community. Hence it is improper to raise funds for them by selling pork, which is considered taboo by the community.
Sunni Yuvajana Sangham state secretary Nasar Faizy Koodathai said in a social media post that a large number of people hit by the landslide were considering pork as a taboo as per their religious belief. Hence DYFI's decision to raise funds for helping them through pork challenges could be considered as an insult to their beliefs, especially since there are many other food options to conduct fund-raising challenges.
DYFI leaders were pointing out that pork challenge was only one of the many initiatives being carried out by the organisation to raise funds for Wayanad landslide survivors.
Meanwhile, DYFI's decision also triggered heated debates in the social media. Many were pointing out that beef challenges were also often organised by political parties for raising funds for charity. While many were backing the DYFI's decision to conduct pork challenge, many were criticising it.
The first pork challenge was organised by DYFI on August 10 at Rajapuram in Kasargod. Around Rs. 1.25 lakhs was reportedly raised from it. The pork challenge organised at Kothamangalam on the suburbs of Kochi on Saturday also reportedly received good response.
Published 18 August 2024, 13:31 IST