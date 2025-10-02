Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala gold missing row: Bengaluru-based Malayali under scrutiny

An ongoing probe suspects that Unnikrishnan Potti, had indulged in massive fund raising from various states for the gold plating.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 12:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 12:49 IST
India NewsKerala NewsSabarimalaGold

Follow us on :

Follow Us