Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala missing gold row rocks Kerala Assembly

Congress-led United Democratic Front seeks resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan; House adjourned for the day
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 06:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 06:45 IST
KeralaKerala NewsIndia PoliticsSabarimalasabarimala templeKerala Assemblykerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us