Slash in borrowing limits to aggravate Kerala's financial crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: The financial crisis of Kerala could aggravate further as the Centre has reportedly slashed the borrowing limit for the last quarter of the current fiscal by around Rs. 5,600 crore.

While the state was expecting a borrowing limit of Rs. 7,437.61 crore for the last quarter, the Centre set the borrowing limit to Rs. 1,838 crore.

State government sources said that the drastic slash in borrowing limit would aggravate the state's financial crisis and could further affect payment of social welfare pensions. Already pension of Rs. 1,600 each to over 60 lakh people could not be paid for the last five months.