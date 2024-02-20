Soaring mercury levels warn of an acute summer in the offing in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Mercury level in Kerala has been increasing alarmingly over the last couple of weeks by around two to four degree Celsius higher than the normal temperature.

Many areas across Kerala already started experiencing drinking water scarcity. Advisories are issued by the labour department to avoid outdoor jobs during 12 noon to 3 pm. Water bells are introduced in schools to ensure that children consume adequate water.

The temperature has increased by two to four degree Celsius than the normal temperature. Kannur recorded the highest of the season with 38.5 degree Celsius. On Tuesday also yellow alert was sounded in six districts with the mercury level going up to 37 degree Celsius in some places.