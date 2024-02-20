Soaring mercury levels warn of an acute summer in the offing in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Mercury level in Kerala has been increasing alarmingly over the last couple of weeks by around two to four degree Celsius higher than the normal temperature.
Many areas across Kerala already started experiencing drinking water scarcity. Advisories are issued by the labour department to avoid outdoor jobs during 12 noon to 3 pm. Water bells are introduced in schools to ensure that children consume adequate water.
The temperature has increased by two to four degree Celsius than the normal temperature. Kannur recorded the highest of the season with 38.5 degree Celsius. On Tuesday also yellow alert was sounded in six districts with the mercury level going up to 37 degree Celsius in some places.
Experts point out that unless the state receives adequate summer showers in the next couple of weeks, the scenario could become grim.
IMD senior scientist and Thiruvananthapuram meteorological centre head K Santosh told DH that the present high temperature was due to various factors like general climate changes, light winds and less rainfalls. As per current weather forecast, only light rainfall is expected in the state next couple of weeks.
Kerala State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose said that it was too early to predict a drought situation. But the summer would be acute unless there are summer showers, he said.
With many regions starting experiencing drinking water scarcity, the local self government department started steps to ensure drinking water supply.
Usually these measures were required only towards the end of February or by March. But this time such measures need to be taken a couple of weeks in advance, he said.
(Published 20 February 2024, 14:35 IST)