Southern Railway urges government action to prevent garbage accumulation in canal in its premises

Thiruvananthapuram: Hours after the Kerala government blamed it for non-cooperation in cleaning up of a canal where a sanitation worker drowned recently, the Southern Railway on Monday said steps should be taken by the government agencies to prevent garbage from entering the underground channel in the railway area.

It extended "deepest condolences" to the family of Joy, who lost his life while working for the contractor engaged in the cleaning of Aamayizhanjaan canal passing through Thiruvananthapuram central station premises.

In a statement, the Thiruvananthapuram Division of the Southern Railway claimed that the waste generated during passenger handling is properly cleared from the station.