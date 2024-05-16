Surgery performed on kid's tongue instead of finger

The child's relative's alleged that when the child was brought out of the operation theatre it was found that surgery was performed on the tongue and the extra finger was not removed.

Health minister Veena George asked the director of medical education to conduct an urgent inquiry and giver report.

Meanwhile, the doctor who performed the surgery was reported to have tendered an apology to the child's family by maintaining that a surgical correction of tongue tail was made without the consent of the parents.

Sources said that another child was scheduled to undergo surgical correction of tongue tail at the same time. This had led to the goof-up.

Congress workers staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the doctor who made the alleged negligence.

Two doctors and two nurses of the Kozhikode medical college hospital were recently charge sheeted for leaving a surgical forceps in the abdomen of a woman in 2017. A woman patient was allegedly sexually harassed by a hospital staff in the intensive care unit last year.