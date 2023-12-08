Syro Malabar catholic church head steps down; Pope's message to implement uniform mass code

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the head of Kerala's prominent Christian denomination, the Syro Malabar Catholic Church, has resigned from the Major Archbishop post amid controversies in the church regarding dubious land dealings and the implementation of a unified mass code.

Alencherry cited health issues and sought permission to resign in 2019 and 2022, with Pope Francis accepting the resignation last month.

Pope Francis, in a video message, urged all Syro Malabar churches to implement the uniform mass code by Christmas and advised against confrontation within the church.

Earlier there were unconfirmed reports that the Vatican had asked George Alencherry to resign after Apostolic Nuncio to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli came down to Kochi to look into the issues.

Curia bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal will hold the charge of the administration until the new Archbishop is elected by the synod, which is expected to meet next month. Alencherry will continue as Emeritus Major Archbishop.

The Pope also accepted the resignation of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese archbishop Andrews Thazhath.

Syro Malabar Catholic Church is a highly influential church in Kerala as it is estimated to represent about 40 per cent of the Christian community in the state. Alencherry was among the church heads with whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks during his visit to Kochi in April as part of the BJP's efforts to make inroads in Kerala.

Alencherry, who has been serving as the Major Archbishop since 2011 May, faced strong protest from within the church over allegations of selling prime properties of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, which he headed, at low prices in 2017. The Enforcement Directorate also launched a probe in this connection, even as a probe by the state police gave a clean chit to him.

The decision of the synod to implement a uniform mass code at all churches had also triggered strong protests. A section of priests and believers opposed to the mass code even staged violent protests. On last Christmas day, a section of priests observed fasting. The conduct of mass at major churches was also affected.

In accordance with the synod's decision, all churches are mandated to adhere to a uniform format for the mass, where priests face the congregation during the introduction and conclusion of the masses and face the altar during the main part of the mass. However, a faction opposed this directive, advocating for the practice of priests facing the congregation throughout the mass.