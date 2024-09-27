Thrissur Pooram row could take sheen off BJP's maiden victory in Kerala

Further aggravating the allegation, a video footage of Suresh Gopi reaching the pooram spot in an ambulance amidst the tight police bandobast, has also been doing the rounds on internet.

Even ahead of the polls there were rumours that there was an unholy electoral understanding between the CPI(M) and BJP top brasses for couple of seats including Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, in view of a probe by central agencies into the gold and dollar smuggling allegations.

Congress has repeatedly asked why the central agencies were not taking any action against Vijayan despite several serious allegations against him even when the CMs of most non-BJP ruling states were facing action of central agencies.

BJP's prime focus in Kerala during this Lok Sabha election was also Thrissur. Ahead of the formal announcement of Suresh Gopi's candidature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a road show in Thrissur with Gopi. Modi even came down to attend Gopi's daughter's marriage, a privilege that hardly any other top BJP leaders in Kerala received.

"We did not win election by disrupting Thrissur Pooram. Those believing so can do so. We are now focused on winning the 2026 Assembly polls," BJP state president K Surendran said on Friday.