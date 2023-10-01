Home
Two doctors die as car plunges into Periyar river in Kerala

Two young doctors died on Sunday when the car they were travelling in plunged into river Periyar at Gothuruth near here, police said.
Advaith (29) and Ajmal (29), both working at a private hospital in the district, died in the accident that occurred at around 12:30 AM today.

Three others who were travelling with them sustained injuries and are under treatment at a hospital nearby, they said.

Police said the driver apparently reached the area following the directions of the Google maps and suspects that the heavy rains and low visibility led to the accident.

The condition of those undergoing treatment is said to be stable.

The locals rushed to the spot to rescue and informed the Fire service personnel and Police.

(Published 01 October 2023, 08:54 IST)
