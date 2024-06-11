UDF refutes Kerala govt claims over 'no shortage of plus one seats in Malabar region'

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that if thousands of seats were lying vacant in the Malabar region, then why did the state government permit a 30 per cent marginal increase in class strength? Satheesan further said that due to the marginal increase, it would be difficult for teachers to teach the 65-75 students in each class.

Deputy Leader of Opposition P K Kunhalikutty said that despite the marginal increase there is a shortage of seats.

Kunhalikutty also claimed that there appears to be a lack of attention or neglect towards the Malabar region on the issue.

UDF MLA N Samsudheen, one of the opposition members who moved the adjournment notice, said that the figures cited by the minister in the House were incorrect when compared to the data available on the government's website.

He said there was an acute shortage of seats in plus one in all six districts of the Malabar region with the highest in Malappuram.

He said that giving temporary additional batches or permitting a marginal increase in strength of classes was not a solution. "The only solution would be to give permanent batches," he said.

The UDF MLA also suggested that the seats for students should be ensured at the taluk level as otherwise children will have to travel over a hundred kilometers within a district to attend school.