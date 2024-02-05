UDF backs IUML leader Thangal over his statement on Ram temple

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan and senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty today reiterated that Thangal had made a balanced statement against those who were trying to exploit communal sentiments and spread a hate campaign.

Talking to the media along the sidelines of the Budget session at the State Assembly, Satheesan said he appreciates Thangal's statement.

Stating that Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal was carrying on the legacy of Panakkad Sayyid Muhammedali Shihab Thangal, he recalled, "When the Babri Masjid was demolished, across the nation there were communal riots, but in Kerala we prevented it only because of the stand taken by Muhammedali Shihab Thangal. Now, Sadiq Ali Thangal has made a balanced statement."

The senior Congress leader said Thangal's words were meant to prevent a "split among the people", and thwart attempts at a hate campaign aimed at making people fight each other.

"We need the (people) of various religions in the State to peacefully coexist. So I appreciate Thangal's statement," Satheesan said.

Kunhalikutty also stressed on the need for communal harmony and said the IUML has always worked towards it.