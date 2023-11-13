Union minister lashes out at Kerala govt; says LDF's extravagance responsible for state's financial crisis and not central policies

Thiruvananthapuram: The central government on Monday alleged that the 'extravagance and lavishness' of the ruling Left administration in Kerala were responsible for the state's financial crisis and not any policies of the Centre.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan asked whether Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan 'was a fool or playing a fool to mislead the public on the issue'.

Muraleedharan also claimed that the CM and state Finance Minister K N Balagopal always cited different figures of the funds not given by the Centre.