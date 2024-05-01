Unrest brewing in Kerala Left-Front, BJP over CPM leader's attempt to move to saffron camp

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the CPM in Kerala is trying to downplay the meeting of party senior leader and Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan with BJP top leaders, other coalition partners in the Left Democratic Front are learnt to be unhappy over the move.
CPI, which is the second largest party in the LDF after CPM, as well as Kerala Congress (M) are learnt to be planning to raise their concerns in the next meeting of the front. Leaders of both the parties have directly and indirectly expressed their resentment against the embarrassment caused to the left-front by Jayarajan's BJP meeting.
The CPM state leadership on Monday backed Jayarajan. There were reports that many in the top echelons of the CPM were not in favour of making the senior leader from the party stronghold Kannur unhappy as Jayarajan was aware of the inner secrets of the party.
Meanwhile, the fresh row has also triggered unrest in the BJP as many in the party are unhappy over party senior leader Shobha Surendran's revelations that party Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar met Jayarajan in the presence of mediator, Nandakumar, who was often known for wrong reasons. Party state vice president P Reghunath said in a social media post that the party did not engage any mediators to woo member to the party.
