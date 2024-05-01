Unrest brewing in Kerala Left-Front, BJP over CPM leader's attempt to move to saffron camp

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the CPM in Kerala is trying to downplay the meeting of party senior leader and Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan with BJP top leaders, other coalition partners in the Left Democratic Front are learnt to be unhappy over the move.

CPI, which is the second largest party in the LDF after CPM, as well as Kerala Congress (M) are learnt to be planning to raise their concerns in the next meeting of the front. Leaders of both the parties have directly and indirectly expressed their resentment against the embarrassment caused to the left-front by Jayarajan's BJP meeting.