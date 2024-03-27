US ship mishap brings to focus Malayali's achievements in ship management industry

It had emerged as one of the leading ship management firms managing over 600 vessels and employing over 25,000 seafarers. The firm is now headquartered in Singapore and has offices in 14 countries.

Unni, who is now serving as executive chairman of the firm, had also received many international hours for the achievement.

Unni, who hailed from a middle class family, studied at the Sainik School from 1983 to 1990. He had excelled in education as well as sports and was even school captain. The school alumni had honoured him for his achievement in 2016.

Sources in the shipping industry in Kerala said that it was only after the US mishap that many of them came to know that Synergy Marine Group is headed by a Malayali.

Unni entered the maritime sector after studying at the LBS College of Advanced Maritime Studies and Research in Mumbai. He began his career as a cadet with a Hong Kong based ship management firm.